Russian Paris Hilton Claims NHLer Took Her On A Date, Made Her Watch His Goal Highlights

Not gonna lie, it's kind of an awesome move.

One NHLer I think we've all somehow forgotten about is Pavel Bure. I'm not sure how, because from the '90s into the early 2000s he was absolutely filthy.

The Russian Rocket logged 779 points in 702 NHL games split between the Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers, and New York Rangers, and won a Calder Trophy and a pair of Rocket Richard trophies.

As if those accolades weren't enough to get you to tip your cap, I present to you a story from a Russian model who went on a date with Bure.

Back in the early 2000s, Russian socialite Ksenia Sobchak — who is sometimes called "Russia's Paris Hilton" — went on a date with the NHLer, and talked about what happened on an episode of her podcast, "Caution: Sobchak."

"This was very long ago," Sobchak said, per Daily Hive. "Pavel Bure was courting me, and it was such a beautiful, romantic evening. It had everything: a fireplace burning, candles, this super romantic setting."

Alright, Pavel, you dog. What did he have up his sleeve? Drop the needle on a Barry White record?

Nope.

"So, here I am, sitting across from this guy," Sobchak continued. "Young, hot, all muscles, great. We’re sitting there, and he’s like, 'You know what I thought would be a great plan for tonight? Let’s watch my best goals.'"

This… this might be the greatest move I've ever heard.

I wish I could've done that in my dating days. But I don't think there are too many *Jerry Lewis Voice* laaaaaadieessss, that would want to see some crisp breakout passes from my high school hockey career.

But some peak Pavel Bure highlights?! What woman wouldn't go nuts for that?!

Well, Ksenia Sobchak, for one.

"I was just sitting there like, 'Wow, you’re awesome, dude,'" the socialite said after explaining she knows nothing about hockey.

Sounds to me like she does know something because Pavel Bure is awesome.

I mean, just look at some of what he may have shown her!

It didn't work out between Sobchak and Bure, but the Russian Rocket did get married in 2009.

I bet he had one hell of a highlight reel put together to seal the deal on that one.