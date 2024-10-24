Paul Finebaum Experiences Bizarre Moment When Caller Starts Yelling: WATCH

Paul Finebaum had a truly incredible moment on his show Wednesday.

"The Paul Finebaum Show" is a pillar in the college football world. SEC fans call Finebaum to vent, trash other teams, complain about life and talk about whatever might come to mind.

It's really a great sample of just how crazy college football fans can be, and I say that as a compliment. Nothing gets the blood pumping like a great Paul Finebaum moment, and fans were gifted an all-time great one this week.

Man yells at cat on "The Paul Finebaum Show"

Vance from Georgia called into the show Wednesday to give the world a piece of his mind, and ended up giving viewers an instant classic.

"Will you shut up? I'm trying to talk to Paul," Vance yelled at something in the background. Obviously, the moment startled the SEC icon.

Paul wanted to know who Vance was speaking with, and the answer wasn't what anyone expected. He was yelling at a cat!

Watch the hilarious and awkward moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As John Talty said in the tweet above, you couldn't make it up if you tried. Aren't college football fans awesome? We have Vance from Georgia yelling at his cat like it's a human to "shut up" so that he can talk to Paul Finebaum.

Are you not entertained? Only in America do we have sports fans yelling at cats to shut up so that they can get their time with Paul Finebaum.

As great as this moment is, it still doesn't come close to touching the greatest moment in the history of "The Paul Finebaum Show."

Let's take a walk down memory lane when a caller suggested having Jimbo Fisher murdered to get out of his buyout.

Paul Finebaum callers are truly the best of America, and I hope they never stop being a content machine. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.