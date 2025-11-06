Major Football Program Reportedly Might Make Splashy Coaching Hire, Would Be Big Win For Fans

Is Paul Chryst going to knock the dust off his headset and return to coaching?

Chryst had an incredible run as the head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers. He compiled a 67-26 record in Madison, appeared in multiple major bowl games, won the Big Ten West three times back when it existed and put together an outstanding 13-1 season in 2017.

However, his time with the Badgers came to a shocking and abrupt end. Chryst was fired early in 2022 after the team started the season 2-3.

AD Chris McIntosh thought the program needed a hard reset. It didn't work. Luke Fickell is an unmitigated disaster. Badgers fans crave the days of Paul Chryst, and the West Coast might soon get to see his magic.

Oregon State reportedly targeting Paul Chryst.

On3 dropped a wildly unexpected report this week that Oregon State's top name to take over the Beavers after Trent Bray's firing is Paul Chryst.

The former Wisconsin coach had two previous stints as the offensive coordinator at Oregon State. The last one was back in 2003-2004.

Chryst received $11 million from Wisconsin at the time of his firing.

This would be a home run hire for Oregon State. The Beavers are doing everything possible to cling to relevancy after the PAC-12 imploded a couple of years ago. The football team isn't close to being as good as fans expect and demand.

Oregon State fans are very passionate, and they definitely have a chip on their shoulder as Oregon's little brother in the state.

Chryst is a proven winner, and he could 100% inject new life into the program in Corvallis. Personally, I never thought he'd coach again at a serious level after getting the bag and riding off into the sunset as Madison burns. I guess the itch is hard to shake.

He's also a wildly entertaining man. Paul Chryst has the vibe of someone who would dominate Thursday Night Mowing League and just somehow stumbled into being a successful college football coach.

He also has a bit of a mouth on him. Let's not forget his infamous "turnover chain, my f**king ass" comment during the Orange Bowl against Miami.

An all-time moment from Chryst.

College football will be better with Paul Chryst (known as Coach Dad in Wisconsin) back in the sport, and Oregon State would be getting a serious upgrade. If the Beavers want to be taken seriously, handing the controls over to Chryst would be a great way to get the job done. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.