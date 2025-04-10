NFL Fans React To Patriots WR1 Stefon Diggs' Impressive Training Video, Months After Tearing ACL

Stefon Diggs wants to defy expectations as a 31-year-old wideout, coming off a year cut short by a torn ACL.

The New England Patriots seemingly have high hopes for a bounce-back year from Diggs after signing the four-time Pro Bowler to a three-year, $63.5 million contract this offseason.

Will Diggs disappoint?

The new Patriots WR1 shared videos of his progress on Instagram Stories.

Keep in mind that Diggs is deftly running after suffering his season-ending injury roughly five and a half months ago (October 2024).

The footage showed an impressively quick Diggs putting on a display of sharp route-running during a recent training session.

Going off the optics alone … Unc's still got it .

The footage is no guarantee that Diggs will be at the top of the depth chart in Week 1, though once he's back, Diggs will likely be head-and-shoulders above the other wideouts in New England.

Diggs is expected to be regarded as New England's best wideout—surpassing lesser-known names like DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Kendrick Bourne. Without a bona fide RB1, New England hopes to lean heavily on Diggs to command the offense alongside second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

In eight games last year, Diggs posted 492 yards and four total touchdowns.

Diggs had posted six consecutive seasons of 1,000 receiving yards or more heading into his 2024 campaign.

NFL fans sounded optimistic about Diggs' new WR1 role after seeing his latest videos

