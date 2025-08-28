Patriots Stun Internet With Insanely Hard Video Unveiling New Uniforms: WATCH

The Patriots will wear the uniforms week 11 against the New York Jets.

The New England Patriots aced their alternate uniform reveal video.

Uniform reveal videos have become incredibly common in the NFL and college football. Fans can't get enough of them, and it's not hard to understand why.

It's an injection of energy and something new to enjoy. Whoever cooked up the one for the Patriots deserves a big raise.

New England Patriots release epic uniform video.

The Patriots dropped their uniform reveal video for fans Thursday morning, and it feels like a legit movie trailer with one major theme:

A storm is coming.

Check out the awesome alternate uniform reveal video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The Patriots will wear the "Nor'easter" uniform against the Jets on November 13th in week 11. While I never like to believe a uniform alone can dictate an outcome, it's hard to imagine a team losing bringing this kind of energy to the table.

The Patriots announced the following about the uniforms:

"At the heart of the look is a deep Storm Blue base – rugged, weathered, and worn in, like the coastline after a gale. The color reflects both the unforgiving power of nor'easters and the perseverance of the people who face them head-on…Whether you're braving the elements on the coast or lining up across from your fiercest rival, the Nor'easter uniform is built to weather whatever comes next."

I'm a Detroit Lions fan, but even I can admit all of this is awesome.

What do you think of the uniforms? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.