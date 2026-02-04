Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Highlights Standing Against Hate With 2026 Super Bowl Spot

The new commercial is titled "Sticky Note" and invites viewers into the familiar setting of an American high school hallway.

For the third consecutive year, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is dedicating the Super Bowl’s vast platform to a higher purpose.

Operating under the newly rebranded Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, the 2026 campaign turns its gaze back to the specific, painful reality of antisemitism.

A Jewish student moves through the crowd while carrying the heavy burden of isolation. The scene culminates in a heartbreaking moment when he discovers a Post-it note on his backpack that reads "DIRTY JEW."

A quiet act of courage resolves the tension.

A classmate steps forward to cover the slur with a blue square sticky note. He then places another blue note on his own chest in a gesture of shared humanity.

The spot champions the spirit of the "upstander" and closes with a sobering reminder of the challenges facing Jewish youth today.

WATCH:

While the message is earnest, the creative approach has invited a complex response.

Some cultural observers suggest the imagery feels like a relic of the past rather than a reflection of the digital shadows where modern hate often hides.

Yet, the return to explicit advocacy marks a deliberate and thoughtful shift.

This journey of advocacy has showcased different chapters.

The 2024 debut featured the dignified Dr. Clarence B. Jones, a confidant of Martin Luther King Jr. That piece served as a solemn bridge between the Civil Rights movement and the modern fight against Jewish hate.

In 2025, the foundation attempted a lighter touch with "No Reason to Hate." That spot relied on the charisma of Tom Brady and Snoop Dogg to deliver a universal message of unity.

While well-intentioned, it was viewed by some as too soft for such a hard topic.

The 2026 "Sticky Note" ad seeks to correct this balance by setting aside celebrity spectacle to focus on the simple, vital power of standing up for a neighbor.

