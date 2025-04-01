Mike Vrabel Doesn't Seem Convinced That Travis Hunter Can Play Both Sides In NFL

Travis Hunter is convinced he can be a two-way player in the NFL. Mike Vrabel, though, isn't so sure.

On his way to claiming the 2024 Heisman Trophy, Hunter played both wide receiver and cornerback for the Colorado Buffaloes. As he prepares to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, he wants to continue playing both positions.

"I've been doing it for a long time, so, I feel like I can keep doing it," Hunter said in February at the Scouting Combine.

One possible landing spot for Hunter is with the New England Patriots, who have the No. 4 pick. Head coach Mike Vrabel seemed to imply that the Pats wouldn't be able to accommodate Hunter's request to play both sides.

"I don't know how anybody could say how hard it would be. We've never seen a player necessarily do it," Vrabel said. "I think there are some things he can improve on by concentrating on one position probably. Never going to put any restrictions on Travis or any player. As much as they can handle, we’re going to continue to put more on their plate."

Vrabel knows a thing or two about playing both sides of the ball. During his NFL career, he was best known as an All-Pro edge rusher, but he also made a significant impact on offense as a tight end — recording 12 receiving touchdowns.

"If he [Travis Hunter] were on our football team, and he showed great skill at one position and started to do well, and his conditioning didn’t fall off and didn’t drop, you know, we’d be open to playing everybody that we had in more than one position. Anything that can help the football team, I would be all in favor of."

Hunter played 688 defensive snaps and 672 on offense for Colorado last season.