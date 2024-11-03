Patriots Lose To Titans, But Drake Maye Pulled Off Some Insane Magic To Get To OT

Harry Houdini eat your heart, you couldn’t replicate the magic New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye just conjured on the gridiron.

New England trailed 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans, and had to start at the 50-yard line with no timeouts and just under two minutes in the game. Slowly and methodically, Maye marched down the field to the 5-yard line and faced a 3rd-and-goal. This was do-or-die time, hero time for the rookie quarterback and his first chance to make his mark in the NFL.

Taking the snap, Maye scanned downfield. The Titans only rushed three, meaning Maye could buy a lot of time. But even so, Tennessee got its rushers home, and Maye had to zig and zag for what seemed like an eternity in the hopes that someone got open.

Eventually, Maye ran out of time, and as he was falling to the ground with three defenders at his feet, he heaved a prayer to Rahmandre Stevenson - who caught the ball.

I don’t stand up and shout when I watch sports all that often, but I bet my neighbors heard me after that catch happened (sorry, not sorry). This was the spark of improvisation that no New England quarterback since Tom Brady has displayed, and it is a massive a shot in the arm for me to know that I have a quarterback that has athletic potential (I also stand by my past Mac Jones takes, he wouldn’t have lasted 4 seconds on that play).

Unfortunately, Maye showed the downsides of his inexperience on the overtime drive. With the Patriots down 20-17, he forced a ball downfield that was intercepted by the Titans, which ended the game.

But hey, this is literally just the third full game for the guy. I am confident that he will get back on track and become a solid starter in short order.

I wasn’t a Drake Maye believer at first, but I am now.