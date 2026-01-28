Patrick Reed Is Returning To The PGA Tour, But Will Have To Wait His Turn

Patrick Reed is done with LIV Golf.

Just days after revealing that he was technically a "free agent", having not signed a new contract with the Saudi-backed circuit for the 2026 season, the former Masters winner announced on social media on Wednesday that he would be seeking a return to the PGA Tour, the place he "was born to play."

"After careful thought and consideration, my family and I have decided that I will no longer compete on the LIV Golf Tour. I am excited to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR as a past champion member for the 2027 season and am eligible to begin competing in PGA TOUR events later this year," Reed's statement read, in part.

"I will continue to compete and play as an Honorary Lifetime Member on the DP World Tour, which is something that I am truly honored and excited to do. I’m a traditionalist at heart, and I was born to play on the PGA TOUR, which is where my story began with my wife, Justine. I am very fortunate for the opportunities that have come my way and grateful for the life we have created. I am moving forward in my career, and I look forward to competing on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour. I can’t wait to get back out there and revisit some of the best places on earth."

Reed is now the second high-profile player and major champion to leave LIV Golf this offseason, with Brooks Koepka leading that charge by rejoining the PGA Tour earlier this month.

While Koepka met the criteria of the Tour's ‘Returning Members Program’ to receive immediate eligibility, Reed does not.

As explained in an official statement released by the PGA Tour, Reed is seeking reinstatement of his PGA Tour membership for the 2027 season in the past champion category. As for 2026, Reed is not eligible to compete on Tour until August 25, 2026 as a result of resigning his membership in 2022 before leaving for LIV Golf.

The Tour also noted that, like Koepka, Reed is ineligible to participate in the Player Equity Program through 2030. That estimated loss, in Koepka's case, is estimated to be approximately $50-$85 million.

Reed, a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour, won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour a week ago. He currently sits second in the DP World Tour standings and can earn a PGA Tour membership via its Top 10 rankings at the end of the season.

Reed is eligible to tee it up in all four majors in 2026 thanks to his solo third-place finish in the 2025 Masters.

Golf World Reacts To Reed Returning To The PGA Tour