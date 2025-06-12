Patrick Reed Makes Outrageous Albatross During First Round Of U.S. Open, Has Classic Reaction

Some guys just have a knack for creating fireworks, and Patrick Reed undoubtedly falls into that category.

The American has created countless memorable moments over the years, whether it be winning the 2018 Masters, putting on show after show at the Ryder Cup, or placing the most-caffeinated order in the history of Starbucks, P Reed never ceases to amaze.

It should come as no surprise whatsoever that it only took Reed four holes into his first round of the 2025 U.S. Open to do something special, historic even.

After finding the fairway with his tee shot on the Par 5 fourth hole, Reed was left with 286 yards to the flag, and just so happened to hit the perfect shot.

His golf ball landed about 15 yards short of the flag and managed to catch the lip before dropping for an albatross, which was only the fourth in the 125-year history of the U.S. Open.

The hole-in-one is the most celebrated shot in golf, but the albatross doesn't get nearly the love it deserves. Give me a two on a Par 5 before a one on a Par 3 any day.

Reed has had a very solid major championship record over the years, having missed just two cuts in his last 13 starts. He finished third in the Masters in April and missed out on the playoff between Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose by just two shots.