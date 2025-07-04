Patrick Mahomes' Trainer Takes A Shot At Ben Roethlisberger Over Something He Said On His Podcast

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made some comments about Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes on a recent episode of his podcast, and while it certainly could open up some debate, one person who wasn't happy about what he had to say was Mahomes' trainer.

And boy, did he fire a heck of a shot at Big Ben.

Roethlisberger spent every single one of his 18 NFL seasons as a Pittsburgh Steeler, and on his podcast Footbahlin, he was talking about his old team's new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and compared an in-his-prime Rodgers to Mahomes, and said that he'd take that version of Rodgers if given the choice.

"Well, I would take Aaron and his prime over Patrick now," he said, per Arrowhead Addict. I think Aaron Rodgers at his prime was one of the top few to ever do it, and so is Patrick Mahomes at his prime. Patrick Mahomes is just entering out of his prime. I think Aaron Rodgers."

I get what he's saying, even if "…entering out of his prime," is a bizarre way to phrase it.

Well, do you know who wasn't loving this comparison and the idea that Mahomes — a few months shy of his 30th birthday — is nearly out of his prime? His trainer, Bobby Stroupe, a man whose X image even happens to be him training the three-time Super Bowl champ.

Oof. Tough to come back from that one if you're Big Ben because, well… is Stroupe wrong?

That isn't to say Roethlisberger didn't have some stellar seasons beyond the Age 30 mark — he led the league in passing yards twice after blowing out 30 candles — but I don't think anyone would ever be under the impression that that version of Big Ben was in tip-top shape.

It'll be interesting to see if Big Ben has a response to this howitzer of a tweet from Stroub.