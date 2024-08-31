Patrick Mahomes Reacts To His Doppelganger Dylan Raiola's First TD

One of the weirder stories of the summer was when Nebraska freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola rolled into training camp looking like he was cosplaying as Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes.

Of course, we were all talking about the resemblance, and Raiola was even asked about it, telling the media that he thought it was "cool."

Which it is. Anytime someone says you resemble the best QB in the game it's cool, even if they're only saying that because you both have the same haircut.

But it was a fun story, and it appears to have helped bring Raiola to Mahomes' attention because the three-time Super Bowl champ was quick to congratulate the Cornhuskers QB for his maiden college football touchdown.

In the second quarter of Nebraska's season opener against the University of Texas at El Paso Miners, Raiola dropped back and uncorked a bomb to Cornhuskers receiver Isaiah Neyor who broke a couple of tackles and trotted into the end zone for what hit the scoresheet as a 59-yard touchdown pass.

Alright, now that's how you get your first TD on the board. We saw it from Arch Manning too, and while his was nice too, give me the 59-yard bomb all day, every day.

Do you know who else was loving that? Raiola's lookalike.

Before you ask, yes, I read "Lil Cuzzo" in a Kermit the Frog voice too.

Still, that's got to be a pretty cool way to kick off your college football career: throwing a highlight reel pass and then getting some props from one of the best in the business.

It's been tough sledding for Nebraska the last few years, but they're off to a solid start in 2024 with Dylan Raiola under center. He completed 19 of 27 passes for 238 yards and a pair of touchdowns.