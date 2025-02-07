Patrick Mahomes Talks 2025 World Series At Super Bowl Media Days

Patrick Mahomes is a few days away from trying to win three Super Bowls in a row, but at media days ahead of Sunday's game, some seemed more interested in his thoughts on baseball.

The New York Post Sports account posted a question posed to Mahomes about his thoughts on the favorites to win the 2025 World Series.

"A quick baseball question," the video starts. "Pete Alonso is back with the Mets, Soto, Lindor…how do you think their World Series chances are looking?"

Mahomes, who played baseball and is the son of a former Major League, and Mets, pitcher, was somehow prepared with an answer.

"Yeah, I think they'll have a good chance man," he said. "They have a good team, they had a great year this last year. And they get those guys back and then adding Soto, I'm sure they'll have another chance to go out there and compete and win a championship. So I'm excited for baseball this year, there's a lot of big moves happening. And, hope my Royals can make a little case for themselves as well."

Patrick Mahomes Apparently Doesn't Think Dodgers Are Ruining Baseball

The Mets spent over $1 billion this offseason, between Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, A.J. Minter, and Frankie Montas. Once again, they'll rank near the top in terms of payroll, as they have every year since Steve Cohen took over.

Somehow, they've avoided any criticism for it. And even Mahomes knows they're up there with the Dodgers as World Series favorites.

His Royals, despite spending much, much less on payroll, are also legitimate playoff contenders. While their one legitimate star is Bobby Witt Jr., they have few weaknesses throughout the roster, and a solid, deep rotation without holes.

It may not be enough to propel them to the same type of success that the Chiefs have enjoyed. But then again, they also haven't perfected how to manipulate umpires into calling roughing the passer penalties yet either.

