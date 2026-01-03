Injury, Playoff Miss...Now This: Patrick Mahomes Throws On Oregon Jersey After Ducks-Texas Tech Wager

After a hot streak for the ages, pretty much since the moment he entered the National Football League, it has been rough sailing for Patrick Mahomes as of late.

His Chiefs are going to miss the playoffs for the first time since he took over at quarterback, and his season ended early due to an injury.

Then, on New Year's Day, he had to watch his alma mater, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, get clobbered by the Oregon Ducks in the Orange Bowl.

How could things get even worse? How about a good old-fashioned jersey bet?

It seems that before the game, Mahomes and Chiefs linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, a former Duck, made that classic bet where the loser has to wear the other team's jersey.

The stakes are fairly low, and on the scale of lame wagers, it ranks behind only when mayors of two cities vying for a championship offer to send each other food if they lose.

I know I said the stakes are low, and they are, but it doesn't change the fact that losing one of these bets totally sucks.

It just feels like a public shaming, even if you're just wearing the other team's jersey in the training room, which seems to be the case for Mahomes.

And especially after that brutal showing for the Red Raiders. If one of my teams loses in disgusting fashion, I'm in a bad mood the next day, and I imagine the same can be said for anyone competitive enough to play football at the highest level.

Now imagine your team got annihilated, your season is going poorly, you're hurt, and then here comes Bassa waving a Ducks jersey.

But not just a Ducks jersey. It was one of the same jerseys they wore in the Orange Bowl with the diamond plating on the shoulders (this was a great touch on Bassa's part to make it sting a little more).

Bad times to be Patrick Mahomes, but unfortunately, that probably just means he's going to ball out like crazy in 2026.