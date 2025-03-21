Patrick Mahomes, NFL's 13th Highest-Paid Quarterback, Makes Winning A Priority Over More Money

The Kansas City Chiefs began to roll out their biggest offseason signings on Wednesday, introducing nine players to reporters, proving the point that being the Super Bowl runners-up is not acceptable at One Arrowhead Drive.

The Chiefs introduced or re-introduced linebacker Nick Bolton, receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, left tackle Jaylon Moore, running backs Elijah Mitchell and Kareem Hunt, cornerback Kristian Fulton, long snapper James Winchester, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, and quarterback Gardner Minshew to the media.

Mahomes Deal Most Important For Chiefs

But, oddly, there was no mention of the team's most important offseason transaction discussed on this day: Patrick Mahomes.

Unlike the others, Mahomes didn't just join the team as a free agent or re-sign with the club. But his contract restructuring recently was definitely the most important of the entire offseason for the franchise.

Mahomes converted $47.745 million in salary to a bonus for cap purposes in 2025. The move lowered Mahomes' 2025 base salary to $1.255 million while lowering his salary cap number by $38.196 million.

And, yes, the restructuring increased Mahomes' future cap numbers by $9.549 million in each season from 2026 through 2029, according to overthcap.

But the contract restructuring, of which Mahomes has agreed to several, is primarily why the Chiefs are able to operate under the salary cap in 2025.

That's not all.

No Raise For Mahomes Since 2020

In an offseason in which NFL teams have been delivering money to players in armored trucks (not really), Mahomes hasn't gotten a raise since 2020.

Think of it … Josh Allen got a new contract and a raise in Buffalo. Maxx Crosby became the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback, only to be surpassed by Myles Garrett, who was then surpassed by Ja'Marr Chase.

The NFL salary cap went up by a record amount to a record $279,200,000 million for 2025.

But Patrick Mahomes is still averaging $45 million per season – the same as he was on July 6, 2020, when he signed his 10-year, $450 million contract.

What does all this mean?

It means that Mahomes hasn't leveraged the Chiefs over his multiple Super Bowl wins. He hasn't blinked as over a dozen other quarterbacks have passed him in annual average earnings.

Mahomes Salary Near Middle Of QB Pack

Mahomes is today tied as the NFL's 13th highest-paid quarterback on an annual average basis.

He's won three Super Bowls, which is more than the other 13 quarterbacks tied or ahead of him have won – combined.

And he's fine with that, because that was actually the plan all along.

"Patrick is getting what he wants," a person close to the quarterback told OutKick.

As it has been explained to us, Mahomes is like other players who have priorities when they sign their contracts.

Some players want short-term gain, some want long-term economic security. Some players are looking to sign based on geography or opportunity on the depth chart.

And others are simply looking to win. That is what motivates Mahomes.

Mahomes Fine Not Being Highest Paid

Make no mistake, Mahomes got a record deal in 2020, so he is beyond wealthy. But in recent years, as his deal has aged, he hasn't been interested in keeping up with the contracts signed by Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, or Allen.

He's focused on helping the Chiefs win in whatever way he can – including by relieving their cap burden as much as he can whenever he can.

Why?

Because, despite his Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, Mahomes is still chasing not the Eagles but Tom Brady, who is his career example.

Brady, you'll recall, won seven Super Bowl rings.

Mahomes has three. And he believes one factor that helped Brady win all those championships and become the greatest quarterback of all-time is that he took numerous team-friendly contracts over the span of his 23-year career.

Mahomes Chasing Tom Brady

Mahomes has made no secret of the fact he's "chasing Tom," whom he greatly admires and respects. And, like Brady, he has told his representation that he is fine with not being the NFL's highest-paid player.

That approach has obviously helped the Chiefs. It definitely is helping them this offseason because they're approximately only $15 million under the cap and that cap space could evaporate if Mahomes demanded a raise.

Because the Chiefs would give it to him.

The beauty of Mahomes following the Brady formula of taking less money to put his club in a better position to win championships is that he's actually parlayed it into making more money.

With the Chiefs still the closest thing to a dynasty the NFL has had in the past half-decade, Mahomes has been inundated with marketing and endorsement offers.

One source told OutKick that Mahomes makes up to $40 million annually off the field from his marketing and endorsement deals.

Those are not just a result of his likability and looks. Those are a product of his on-field success.

And he's successful on the field, in part, because the Chiefs can add maybe a player or two per season as a result of Mahomes making winning his priority.