Patrick Mahomes Explains His New Haircut Which Will Probably Be Adopted By 70% Of Males Ages 14 to 22

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet.

But perhaps even more recognizable than his mug? His hairdo.

Mahomes' signature salad has been one of his calling cards for years, with everyone from the kid in your neighborhood who scratches the eyes out of his G.I. Joe toys (by the way, someone should probably look into that behavior) to Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola adopting the Mahomes do as their own.

Although Raiola went a step beyond the hair and also adopted Mahomes' style, number, and mannerisms…

But now, in light of the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Mahomes went down to Sport Clips and got himself some new head lettuce.

In a recent Q&A, he says that the reasons he kept his iconic hairdo for as long as he did was because he was superstitious.

"I've wanted to do it for a while, but it was kind of one of those superstitions. I kept winning the Super Bowl, which is a good thing, but I didn't want to cut the hair while I was doing it," Mahomes explained.

I get that. I do the same thing to try to keep Flyers win streaks alive… I get haircuts pretty frequently.

"I told everybody during the season that win or lose, if we win three in a row or if we lose, I'm getting a haircut like that's enough. I'm very excited. I've looked at some videos from last year, and I can't believe all you guys let me keep that nappy hair for so long, like I look way better now with the short hair, so I'll be keeping this going."

Good for Mahomes, switching things up, but now the majority of youngster between the ages of 14 and 22 are now going to have to go out and get near haircuts too.

Did he consider that? Did he consider that barbers can't just kick back and coast while giving every kid with a TikTok account the same haircut that makes them look like Junior Asparagus from VeggieTales?

Probably not, but why should he? That's not his problem.