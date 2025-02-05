Patrick Kane Breaks The NHL Record For Shootout Goals And Does It In Style

I'm not the biggest fan of shootouts in the National Hockey League. They were fun for a few years, but now, I want to see games end in 3-on-3 overtime, and I think the overwhelming majority of games would end that way if we just added another 5 minutes to the standard OT period.

But that's not what this is about. Instead, we're going to talk about how shootouts are still something of an art, and the man who has found the back of the net in shootouts more than anyone else is officially Patrick Kane.

The Red Wings forward came into Tuesday night's game against the Seattle Kraken with 52 career shootout goals. That meant he was tied for the NHL record with — of all people — his long-time Chicago Blackhawks teammate Jonathan Toews.

But, lo and behold, this game went beyond regulation with 3-on-3 not deciding a winner.

So, it was time for Kane to do his thing in the shootout, and boy, did he ever.

Ew, ew, ew, gross, ew…

That backhander was nothing short of disgusting. The release on that thing was mind-boggling. Poor Joey Daccord didn't have a prayer of stopping that one, but to be fair, I would be willing to bet that there's not a single goalie in the NHL who would've stopped that.

And that, kids, is why Kane now has more shootout goals than any other player in NHL history. However, he doesn't have the highest shootout percentage ever (although he's at a very impressive 40 percent). That honor still belongs to Toews with an astounding 47 percent success rate, which is just unreal.

The Red Wings ended up winning that game on the road, 5-4. They're still having a solid season, especially after making a coaching change, and are currently in the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.