Late Pat Tillman's Brother Arrested, Live Streamed Himself Crashing Car Into San Jose Post Office

Early Sunday morning, Richard Tillman, brother of the late NFL player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman, crashed his vehicle into a San Jose post office and was arrested for his erratic behavior after defacing the building and causing it to catch fire.

Richard Tillman, 47, is being held without bail following his arrest.

He live-streamed himself driving into the post office, which ignited upon impact.

The San Jose Fire Department extinguished the blaze and reported no injuries, according to Fox News Digital.

Graffiti reading "Viva la me" was found on the side of the post office, further highlighting Tillman's erratic actions leading up to the crash. Officials from SJFD and SJPD have launched an arson investigation.

During the live stream, Richard Tillman made deranged statements. No charges have been filed yet, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

The legacy of Pat Tillman continues to resonate in the NFL. Drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 1999 NFL Draft, he earned a key role in Arizona’s defense.

After the 9/11 attacks, Pat left professional football to become an Army Ranger, forgoing a multi-year contract with the Cardinals. He enlisted in 2002 alongside his brother Kevin Tillman, his only sibling besides Richard. In 2004, Pat was tragically killed in a friendly fire incident in Afghanistan, sparking significant discourse in the aftermath.

Pat Tillman’s memorial service was held on May 3, 2004, at the San Jose Municipal Rose Garden.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela