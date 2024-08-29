Morgantown Schools Closing On Friday Ahead Of Pat McAfee Appearance At West Virginia

More than 15 years have passed since Pat McAfee last suited up for the West Virginia Mountaineers, but the former All-Pro NFL punter-turned-ESPN-analyst still has some serious pull in Morgantown.

McAfee is bringing his show to the West Virginia campus on Friday, the day prior to the ‘Neers monster matchup against Penn State, and it appears to be affecting the local school system.

The Monongalia County School District, which covers the Morgantown, West Virginia area, announced on Wednesday that all schools in the district will be closed on Friday "due to the anticipated traffic congestion and potential delays affecting our bus services."

The announcement did not specifically mention McAfee or his show as the reason for the "anticipated traffic," but given that his show is taking place in town that same day it doesn't take a detective to realize what is going on here.

A number of local news outlets noted that the anticipated heavy traffic is expected to occur around campus between 12:00 and 3:00 PM ET during McAfee's live show. While local high schools were gifted a four-day weekend with Labor Day falling on Monday as well, WVU students will still be expected to attend classes on Friday as scheduled, although it's a safe bet attendance will be low across classrooms.

Morgantown is already among the most-rowdy college towns in the country, but with Penn State coming to town in what is arguably the Mountaineers' biggest home game in over a decade, the party atmosphere on Friday and Saturday is going to be all-time.

Keith Olbermann and his mush brain are upset about McAfee coming to town and people coming together to have a good time. Hopefully, he has a fantastic weekend sitting alone in his high-rise apartment tweeting about dogs and how orange man is bad.