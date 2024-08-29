Keith Olbermann Launches Stupid Attack On Pat McAfee

Keith Olbermann decided to lob a completely pointless attack at Pat McAfee.

Olbermann has been wild lately on social media, and even called for the St. Louis Cardinals to have their stadium blown up because he thought a player did a pro-Donald Trump celebration.

The man's social media presence is honestly just sad at this point, and it's incredibly weird. He went from being on ESPN to ranting into a phone for a living.

Well, his newest target is the man who might be the most popular person in sports media.

Keith Olbermann goes after Pat McAfee.

In response to a tweet from Awful Announcing about schools in Morgantown being closed Friday with the "Pat McAfee Show" in town and a WVU/Penn State game Saturday, Olbermann decided to take a shot at the former Colts punter.

"Well they also have to bring his ego in over city streets," Olbermann responded. You can see the tweet below, and don't worry if he deletes it because I've got it screenshot.

To be crystal clear, the school district didn't say anything about Pat McAfee being the reason the schools are closed Friday.

Could his incredibly popular show coming to town be part of the reason? Sure, but the fact the town will be flooded with fans for the West Virginia/Penn State game probably plays a much bigger role.

Let's just not let facts get in the way of a good story for our old pal Keith.

Fortunately, it didn't take long for people to flood into the comments to start roasting Olbermann.

A solid piece of advice is to never be angry online. If you're angry, then the odds are very high you're losing. Olbermann launching a completely random attack on Pat McAfee is the definition of a loser move. McAfee is one of the most successful people in America. Olbermann loves shouting into the abyss. That kind of sums it all up. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.