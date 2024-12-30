Pat McAfee Savages The Indianapolis Colts Worse Than Any Opponent Could

The Indianapolis Colts have lost Pat McAfee, and that's a bad place for the NFL team to be as it heads into another offseason, having failed to make the playoffs or even reach the .500 mark.

The Colts have lost Pat McAfee and that means, for the moment, they've lost Indianapolis.

Colts Lose Game, Playoffs, McAfee, Town

Losing, by the way, is not unfamiliar to this franchise.

The Colts lost to the New York Giants Sunday afternoon and that was bad enough. But it gets worse.

The Colts lost when they needed to win to stay alive for the final AFC wildcard playoff slot. They needed to beat a 2-win Giants team to do it.

And, well, nope.

Giants 45.

Colts 33.

Afterward, someone on social media begged McAfee to give his unvarnished opinion of the Colts on his ESPN show Monday afternoon. And the former Colts punter decided not to wait for the start of his "progrum."

McAfee Goes Scorched Earth On Colts

This is the part of this post that gets the heck out of the way and lets McAfee cook. So, enjoy:

"I’ve said what I believed to be the truth about the team…& a bunch of "Colts fans" on the internet were trying to get me booed out of the city," McAfee wrote on X. "Current players, who have won nothing during their entire tenures, started using me and my face to try and paint me as the enemy in the city I’ve committed my life to.

"And in the end… everything went.. just like I [bleeping] said it would.

"In the biggest moments everybody with a brain knew they’d crack…and they did.

"A blind person could see the red flags on this team…Work ethic questions, NEVER happens on good teams.. Preparation commitment questions, NEVER happens on good teams..;Late to meetings, NEVER happens on good teams…Late to/skipping treatment, NEVER happens on good teams…The franchise QB tapped out of a game…on 3rd down…in the red zone..because he was tired…NEVER HAPPENED in the history of the NFL.

"That’s literally the only thing you need to tell someone (who knows ball) and they could tell you everything about this team…

McAfee Not Buying Anthony Richardson

"Hey the franchise quarterback, who’s a professional athlete getting paid millions of dollars, and the face of a multi-billion-dollar franchise tapped out of the game because…because…because he was tired in the middle of the season."

"Oh wow…that team has no chance," would be the immediate response…

"And to the surprise of nobody…that was the response by everybody who’s ever played/coached the game before but…Colts blogs and fans who have been covering the Colts since 2020 and more recent knew better than everybody…Started personally attacking me and trying to kick me out of town.

"When I said Joe Flacco gives us a better chance to win than AR immediately after the tap out…I would’ve said whatever backup QB we had on the roster. That can’t be what the face of your team is doing…just can’t be…and to a bigger aspect of it all, somehow AR thought it was ok to do that. That’s a locker room issue…that’s a culture issue…thats an indicator of a loser attitude radiating thru a building that was built by greats.

"I have no idea how they fix it.. I don’t think it’s like a light switch. "Alright, we’re gonna become Pros now" but… maybe it is, but what do I know?

"Oh wait….. how this was all gonna work out. I knew that.

Colts ‘Waste Opportunities, Talent, Money'

"As a multiple-year season ticket holder (not renewing)…and someone who has actively, daily, attempted to be an additive to this beautiful city, I hope they become a good franchise again…this city deserves it…the OGs in the Colts building deserve it (equipment managers, trainers, ticketing, PR, sales)…and on the flip side the players/coaches in that building deserve whatever happens to them. Your unwarranted arrogance, laziness, and lack of professionalism has led you to ANOTHER early vacation…which is probably what most of you entitled bums have been hoping for.

"I don’t speak for the city…and I don’t speak for all ex-Colts players because I was only a punter.. nominated for the HOF 3 times now, but nonetheless.. I speak from my own perspective...I’ve never seen a group waste opportunities/talent/money more than this group.

"Cheers."

Cheers? The Colts building will be a radioactive waste dump for decades after the hydrogen bomb McAfee just rained down on it.