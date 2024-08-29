ESPN's Pat McAfee Predicts Aaron Rodgers Will Return To Program Following Temporary Ban Over Kimmel, COVID

ESPN couldn't keep Pat McAfee's bromance with Aaron Rodgers down for long.

The Mothership infamously barred Rodgers from his weekly spots on McAfee's ‘progrum’ over some jabs that the Jets QB threw at late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Rodgers made his last appearance on January 9, dropping an atomic segment, with some swearing, regarding Kimmel, COVID and the powers that be at ESPN.

The QB also caught flack for going ‘conspiracy brain’ on some of his segments, sharing opinions that seemingly made ESPN uncomfortable, including his comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.

After the Kimmel controversy, McAfee announced that Rodgers' appearances would be on pause for the foreseeable future. Kimmel clutched his pearls after Rodgers suggested he was an Epstein associate, and the network swooped in for damage control.

It sounds like Rodgers' time-out is finally up. As the New York Post relayed, McAfee disclosed that Rodgers could soon be seen on his program. McAfee was speaking at a media event on Wednesday in Bristol, CT.

The host and retired NFLer also maintained that Rodgers' excellence is reason enough to move forward with the guest appearances.

"There’s a good chance that you probably see Aaron on Tuesdays again," McAfee shared.

McAfee, who brought his hit show to the network on a five-year, $85 million deal, admitted that people have opposed the idea of welcoming back Rodgers.

Aware of the current sports media landscape, McAfee also pushed back on the commotion surrounding Rodgers' appearance.

McAfee aggressively responded to an ABC reporter's suggestion that hosting Rodgers inadvertently led to spreading disinformation.

"I understand that you may have a lot of reasons to potentially hate me," McAfee said. "I think they’re misguided. I would appreciate if you would give me and my guys a chance. I think we’re helping out sports media as a whole in the future. I think we’re going to get some things wrong and we apologize for that.

"But whenever you’re ripping our sh-t and trying to kill us, I think ‘journalistic standards’ certainly is problematic. We want to be good for sports in sports media. We want to build sports. And we’d appreciate if you just gave us a fair shot."

Andrew Marchand at The Post previously reported that McAfee's show spent "millions" on Rodgers' weekly appearances.

McAfee and Rodgers showed exceptional chemistry in their joint segments. Rodgers is gold for the NFL media, especially when McAfee's picking his mind on his ‘controversial’ views.

The network clearly views McAfee as one of its premier talents and cannot hold off McAfee's wish to reunite with Rodgers.

