Pat McAfee Slams Olympics Opening Ceremony That Mocked Christians: VIDEO

Pat McAfee wasn't overly impressed by what the world saw during the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

The Olympics have been facing intense scrutiny after the opening ceremony featured drag performers seemingly mocking Christians and The Last Supper.

The backlash was immediate and unrelenting. People are very disappointed and upset with the fact the people responsible felt it was an appropriate thing to do.

Many individuals with large platforms have spoken out, including Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. You can now add Pat McAfee to the list.

Pat McAfee slams the Olympics opening ceremony.

Without directly mentioning religion or The Last Supper, McAfee took aim at the fact the opening ceremony was seemingly designed to separate people and not unite with a message that had nothing to do with sports at all.

The former Colts punter said the following, in part, when reacting to the opening ceremony:

"I don't know much about the history of France. I know there's one particular day on a beach that led to a lot of things. So, I didn't respect and appreciate that. But there's a lot of people saying what Thomas Jolly put together was incredibly disrespectful, and I think that's certainly a way to view things. That's a way to take it, and a lot of people have said that and for good reason. And, I have no idea how these things are the start of the Olympics or to announce the Olympics are taking place. It was a form of artistic expression that was paying tribute. Whatever. We just want it to revolve around sports. And we can't have the opening ceremony be a reason why people won't watch these athletes who have sacrificed everything about their lives to be great at something and only get to experience and celebrate once every four years…You can't have the opening ceremony starting a war, starting a protest. So, I hope the next time around we go ahead and think about how sports are and we can't have things that aren't a part of it be the reason why people won't watch it because when you watch it's magic."

You can watch his full comments in the video below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's hard to disagree with McAfee's assessment. While he didn't get into the nitty gritty of the situation, his overall message is 100% correct.

The Olympics are supposed to be about bringing together and celebrating the athletes who have worked so hard to be there. Instead of doing that, people have been busy debating and discussing the appalling Last Supper moment during the opening ceremony last Friday.

If anything is being done to take attention away from the games, then the situation isn't being handled correctly. It's a completely unnecessary and stupid distraction.

There's absolutely no excuse for mocking Christians and The Last Supper at an event meant to bring people together, and nobody should be afraid to call it out. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.