Pat McAfee Implies ESPN Bosses Told Him Not To Talk About Caitlin Clark

Two months ago, bombastic sports media personality Pat McAfee got himself into a little bit of trouble after referring to Caitlin Clark as a "white bitch."

Now, McAfee wasn't calling her that, per se, but was speaking more as to how she was viewed by other players in the WNBA.

Still, that set off a firestorm of controversy around McAfee, who doesn't usually apologize for the things he says because part of his brand is to not bow down to the mob.

However, in the case of Clark, McAfee did apologize the following day.

Now, if you think you've heard a lot less Caitlin Clark talk from McAfee since then, you might be onto something.

During Wednesday's show, McAfee had Rich Eisen – a former ESPN personality – on his show and Eisen steered the conversation towards Clark.

Immediately, McAfee said, "Well, the universe told me not to talk about her."

Eisen's eyes widened as he said, "Uh, oh. Is that right?"

"God came in and was like, ‘You know what pal, probably go ahead and stop it,’" McAfee retorted.

"I had no idea about that," Eisen said before welcoming his audience back from a commercial break.

Apparently, both Eisen and McAfee were simulcasting their respective shows at the same time for their own audiences.

It's quite a brilliant concept, honestly, but we're not here to talk about that right now.

Pat McAfee strongly suggested that ESPN management told him not to talk about WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark.

The conversation didn't stop there.

"Why's the universe telling you not to talk about Caitlin Clark?" Eisen asked.

"Because I'm an idiot, mostly. The reason is because I'm an idiot," McAfee shot back.

McAfee then went on to talk about what a supporter he is of Clark and how he took his show to Iowa to see her play in college.

No one has ever accused McAfee, who is based in Indianapolis where Clark and the Fever play in the WNBA, of not supporting Clark.

Quite the opposite, in fact. During the segment where McAfee referred to her as a "white bitch," he was explaining how it was Clark who was driving all the television audiences and attendance gains for the WNBA.

Later in the conversation with Eisen, McAfee added, "I am dumb. And the way I speak, not good. And multiple times God has come in and [said], ‘you need to stop.’"

WATCH:

OK, so Pat McAfee doesn't come out and say that ESPN higher-ups told him not to talk about Caitlin Clark, but he's not exactly being subtle with his language here.

It's hard to infer anything else. And, even if that isn't the case, McAfee had to know that's how everyone was going to take it.

But it does bring up an interesting situation when it comes to the relationship between McAfee and ESPN.

The relationship has been rocky at times, particularly when McAfee called out, by name, ESPN Senior Vice President Norby Williamson (who has since been let go by the company).

In other words, he has no problem telling ESPN management to shove it "you know where" when it comes to interfering with his show.

However, McAfee seems to imply here that management told him (or asked him) to stop talking about Clark and he complied.

Is that because McAfee wanted to offer an olive branch to the executives to try and move past his previous indiscretions?

If so, it's a bad step for McAfee. His brand is important, and it's the reason that so many people gravitate towards him, particularly the younger audience that ESPN is desperate to reach.

If he's willing to start censoring himself or avoiding topics to keep ESPN executives happy, that flies in the face of everything he stands for and everything that he's built.

Although, saying it out loud kind of flies in the face of doing what they said in the first place, so what the hell do I know?

I guess Pat McAfee gonna Pat McAfee, so sit back and enjoy the ride.

Or, don't, if you're not a fan in the first place.