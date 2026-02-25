Pat McAfee Drops Six Figures Buying Drinks For Team USA Men’s Hockey

Team USA's men’s hockey team didn't have to pull out their wallets while celebrating their Olympic gold medal in Miami on Monday night. Instead, Pat McAfee stepped in to pick up the six-figure tab.

Following a 2-1 overtime victory against Canada to secure gold at the Milan Cortina Winter Games, the American squad touched down in South Florida and headed straight to E11EVEN nightclub.

The celebration featured players spraying the crowd with Armand de Brignac and Bel Aire Gold champagne, alongside a heavy rotation of E11EVEN Vodka, Don Julio 1942, Dame Mas Tequila, Happy Dad, and Michelob Ultras.

Throughout the night, the team belted out the "Star-Spangled Banner" and other pro-American anthems.

Midway through the festivities, a surprise video message from McAfee appeared on the club's massive screen to deliver an assist off the ice.

"Boys, thank you for representing the United States of America in such a great way," McAfee said in the video message.

"It was an honor to watch you win. Enjoy the hell out of it. Tonight, all of your drinks are on me at E11EVEN Miami and the rest of the United States of America. Cheers, boys, we appreciate you."

The total for the night came out to exactly $150,000, which McAfee covered in full.

The Miami stop was just the beginning of a glorious victory tour.

After leaving the club, the team boarded a U.S. military aircraft bound for Washington, D.C. There, the Olympic champions met with President Donald Trump ahead of his State of the Union address and were treated to "USA!" chants inside the Capitol.

To cap the historic run, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who anchored the Americans with 41 saves in the gold-medal game, will officially receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

