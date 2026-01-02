Pat McAfee Has Epic R-Rated Reaction To B-2 Bomber Flyover At Rose Bowl: WATCH

A B-2 stealth bomber flew over the Rose Bowl game between Alabama and Indiana.

Pat McAfee was cooking during the Rose Bowl when a B-2 stealth bomber flew over the stadium.

The College Football Playoff game featured Indiana blowing out Alabama in comical fashion on Thursday, and fans didn't initially get the B-2 flyover they were expecting.

It was scheduled to happen before the game, but due to terrible weather conditions, the display of American air power was pushed to halftime.

Pat McAfee has funny reaction to B-2 bomber flyover.

While the flyover was delayed, it still amped McAfee and the guys up as it roared through the sky over the stadium to get the second half started.

How excited was the former Colts punter turned media superstar? Excited enough to drop a hilarious line that you probably don't want young kids hearing.

"I think I got a little freedom erection happening as well," McAfee told people watching the alternate broadcast on ESPN2.

He also told viewers, "America sending a message to the world here in Pasadena. We got a B-2 and you don't!"

Check out McAfee's awesome reaction below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's literally impossible to not like McAfee. He's what the final outcome is if your average college football guy ended up mega-famous.

So many people on TV and in sports take themselves way too seriously. Not McAfee. Not even a little bit.

He's out here talking about having a "freedom erection" while declaring the United States the greatest country on the planet.

Are you not entertained? He's also not wrong. The United States is the greatest country on the planet, and our military will wreck anyone who threatens us.

Props to McAfee for keeping it fun and light as always. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.