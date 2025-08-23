Parking Lot Shooting Lands NBA Legend Shawn Kemp On House Arrest

Shawn Kemp, the high-flying six-time NBA All-Star, has been ordered to stay grounded.

This week, a Washington judge sentenced the former Seattle SuperSonics legend to 30 days of electronic home monitoring.

READ: NBA Legend Shawn Kemp Pleads Guilty In 2023 Tacoma Mall Shooting

Kemp's gone through a dramatic two-year legal saga stemming from a 2023 shooting in the Tacoma Mall parking lot.

In addition, Kemp, 55, must complete 240 hours of community service and serve one year of supervision with the state Department of Corrections.

The sentencing stems from his ‘vigilantism’ in March 2023, when Kemp tracked his stolen iPhone and other valuables to a Toyota 4Runner parked outside the mall.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Believing the men inside were responsible for the theft, Kemp confronted them and opened fire.

Kemp insisted he acted in self-defense, claiming someone in the 4Runner shot at him first.

But prosecutors said the evidence told a different story.

Surveillance footage showed Kemp stepping from his car and firing three shots. Though none of his bullets hit the suspects, one pierced the car of a mall employee.

Kemp was charged with first-degree assault and faced drive-by shooting enhancements, charges that could have carried up to a decade behind bars.

After more than two years of legal wrangling, Kemp pleaded guilty and struck a deal.

In May 2025, he agreed to a lesser charge of second-degree assault. Prosecutors pushed for nine months in jail, plus community supervision and restitution.

For now, the ‘Reign Man’ has traded alley-oops for ankle loops.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela