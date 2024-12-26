Panthers Xavier Legette Brought Enough Leftover Christmas Raccoon To Share With A Reporter

Detroit Lions rookie Xavier Legette raised some eyebrows and turned some stomachs after he talked about his affinity for a big ol' heaping helping of raccoon.

Now he's spreading the good word about the culinary uses of trash pandas one reporter at a time.

The lucky reporter who got a taste was Sheena Quick and she shared a video of herself trying some of Legette's leftover rodents.

Quick's assessment answers the biggest question I had about this whole raccoon thing: is it seasoned?

I feel like if you season anything short of like a dog turd the right way, people would at least consider a second bite.

I want to say I'd give it a go if I had the chance to try some holiday raccoon. I think the closest thing I've had to it is rabbit, and that was in paella — which feels like cheating — but it was very good.

The only thing I can't get over is why the raccoon looked the way it did in Legette's little Ziploc container.

I don't know what I thought someone's home-cooked raccoon would look like… but it wasn't that. Of course, I was aware that it wasn't going to look like a little T-bone steak or anything, but still…

If it all came down to one determining factor, I think I'd have to give that raccoon a try just for the story. If it tastes pretty good, well, then that's a bonus.

I mean, look at Sheena Quick. She just won every dinner party because she has an "I ate raccoon in the Carolina Panthers locker room" story.

Top that. You can't.

I'm not sure we'll see raccoons show up on too many more holiday menus, but there's no denying that Xavier Legette has got a lot of us doing thought exercises in which we consider whether or not we'd taste if given the chance.