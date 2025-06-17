Florida Panthers Continue NHL Reign With Back-to-Back Stanley Cup Wins, Beating Edmonton Oilers in 6

Florida reigns supreme for another year after the Panthers secured their back-to-back Stanley Cup championships on Tuesday, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 to win the Final series. Edmonton couldn’t snap the curse that has haunted Canadian teams in their quest for the Conn-Smythe Trophy.

"Congrats to the Florida Panthers," OutKick founder Clay Travis shared on X. "Canada’s last Stanley Cup win came in 1993. One of the craziest stats in sports."

Sam Reinhart led the Cats with a scintillating four goals, solidifying Florida’s dominance atop the NHL hierarchy before a roaring home crowd in Sunrise.

Florida became the third team to win consecutive NHL championships since 1993 and the 10th NHL team ever to repeat.

While the core of last year’s title-winning squad remained for 2025, the addition of Brad Marchand proved pivotal, elevating Matthew Tkachuk and the team to a decisive victory over Edmonton. Fans on social media championed Marchand as a potential series MVP, though the honor went to Sam Bennett. Bennett tallied 15 goals through the postseason.

Tkachuk extended the Panthers’ first-period lead to 2-0, building on Reinhart’s unassisted goal. The score climbed to 3-0 after the second period and swelled to a 5-1 rout in the third.

Coach Paul Maurice had the Panthers sharply focused for the elimination game, securing his second Stanley Cup Final win after losing in the championship series in 2023 with Florida. Cornerstone goalie Sergei Bobrovsky praised his teammates after the victory.

"They are amazing. It's a privilege to be their goalie," Sergei announced after the win. "It's a dream come true, and to win that trophy twice, it's amazing."

"These fans are amazing. Their support is amazing. I'm so happy to bring that cup to them again," he added, speaking to the Amerant Bank Arena crowd.

Losing two Finals series to the Panthers must sting for Oilers fans up north. For the rest of the league, Florida looks poised to remain on its throne.

READ: There's Some Serious Gamesmanship Ahead Of Game 6 Of the Stanley Cup Final

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela