Panthers Trying To Parlay Stanley Cup Success Into Hooking Up Teammates With Model Sommer Ray

After a long season capped off with a Stanley Cup win, the Florida Panthers have Summer on the brain… or more accurately, "Sommer."

The Panthers are in the midst of their celebrations after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup Final to win their second straight Cup, and by now, the fellas are absolute pros when it comes to going on championship benders.

And as is often the case when the booze starts flowing, the gums start flapping.

This was the case for Cats captain Sasha Barkov, who hopped on Instagram Live during the celebrations while wearing a nice Reverse Retro jersey paying homage to his teammate Sam Reinhart, who had four goals in Game 6.

However, Barkov started talking about his Instagram search history and claimed there were only two names on it: Reinhart and model Sommer Rae.

"I have two names in the search column on Instagram, but one is by mistake," Barkov said. "Sommer Rae — you probably don't know who that is…"

Oh, we know, Sasha…

"…and Sam Reinhart."

Barkov said he accidentally pressed Ray's name when he was trying to search for Reinhart.

Yeah, sure.

Anyway, after the clip of Barkov went viral, the Panthers must have been in full Sommer Ray mode because Matthew Tkachuk quoted an image with Barkov's quote and tagged Ray so he could pass along a "Sup?" from Panthers center Anton Lundell.

A lot has been said about the locker room culture in Florida and how it was one of the biggest factors in the team's three-straight Stanley Cup Final appearances and two straight wins, and I think it's on display here.

Even in the midst of a bender, they're trying to help each other out by getting the attention of Instagram models.

You're going to have guys clamoring to sign in Florida on July 1, and not just because of the lack of state taxes.