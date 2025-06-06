Panthers Tomas Nosek Talks Costly Penalty That Led To Game 1 Loss

Nosek and the Panthers will look to rebound in Friday's Game 2

The Stanley Cup Final got off to a hot start with an overtime thriller between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers, but as great as the game was, it ended on a bit of a lame note.

The Oilers' lethal power-play unit went to work after Florida's Tomas Nosek skied a puck up and over the glass from the Panthers' zone, which is, of course, an automatic delay of game penalty.

Nosek is obviously going to want that one back, and it's a pretty easy thing to have happen when you're looking to get a puck up off the glass and out of the zone, but I think everyone knew what was coming next, and that was a game-winner from the Oilers power-play unit, which it delivered thanks to a slick feed from Connor McDavid to Leon Draisaitl.

Ahead of Friday night's Game 2, Nosek talked about the mistake.

"It was tough," Nosek said, per the Associated Press. "You don’t want to be the one guy who costs us the game. But obviously everybody can make a mistake. It happened in a bad time in overtime, and it cost us the game. But it’s in the past, and now we’re looking forward to just keep doing my job."

"Everybody’s making mistakes," he continued. "I think it’s a part of the game. It’s a sport, and you just focus on the next game and preparing yourself for it like every other game."

Nosek, who is in his 10th NHL season, said that his teammates were very supportive after the game, which is good, because Nosek's mistake was one anyone could've made.

"They’ve been really helpful," he said. "The guys came to me and said, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ It’s good."

Surely if Game 2 goes to overtime and Nosek finds himself in a similar position, I think he may try to play it just a bit lower off the glass.

Y'know, just to be safe.