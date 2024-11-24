Panthers TE Discharged From Hospital Following Scary Neck Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers matchup Sunday featured a frightening scene after a Panthers tight end landed awkwardly on his neck during a first-half sequence.

Rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders was carted off the field after landing on his neck on a tackle by Chiefs' linebacker Drue Tranquill.

Sanders was stretchered off the field and sent to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center near Bank of America Stadium to be evaluated for head and neck injuries. During the halftime break, Panthers coach Dave Canales shared that Sanders was dealing with a concussion. After the game, Canales confirmed that Sanders was discharged from the hospital.

Sanders, 21, attempted to get up after the play but remained on the ground as the medical staff checked on him.

The replay was hard to watch as Sanders landed straight on his head, and his weight pressed down on his neck.

ProFootballlDoc Dr. David Chao commented on Sanders' injury (via X): "Cervical spine compression injury. Spine board. Hopefully just precaution."

Carolina selected Ja'Tavion Sanders in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, having played three seasons with the Longhorns.

Last month, Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble was knocked out of a game after a clash with a Bears safety knocked his lights out.

