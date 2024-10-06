Panthers TE Knocked Out Cold Fighting For Extra Yards

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble fought for extra yards against a Chicago Bears safety and had his lights knocked out with a vicious hit.

Tremble caught a pass from Andy Dalton in the first half, gaining 9 yards but pushing for a breakaway play.

Dropping his shoulder as an oncoming Jaquan Brisker charged at him, Tremble took a big hit from the Bears player and almost immediately went limp.

Carolina's staff evaluated Tremble after the player lost consciousness. The team soon ruled him out, checking Tremble for a concussion.

You can't blame Brisker too much for that play, as Tremble took the lead in lowering his head to power through the tackle.

Tough move or a careless play by Tremble?

WATCH:

It was a terrible sequence for the Panthers altogether.

Tremble was knocked out of the game, resulting in a fumble that gave the Bears offense an opportunity to score. Chicago capitalized on this chance with a touchdown by D'Andre Swift.

According to the FOX NFL broadcast, Panthers teammate and running back Chuba Hubbard chased down Tremble to check on his status as the tight end walked back to the locker room.

You'd certainly hope that Tremble is okay. And that the league doesn't strike the tight end with a fine for leading with his head and shoulder in that clash with Brisker.

