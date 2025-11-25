Panthers RB Rico Dowdle Posts Cryptic Message After Six-Carry Night in Loss In Primetime

Dowdle was rolling, yet Canales inexplicably treated him like a backup again.

Rico wanted the Rock … badly.

Panthers running back Rico Dowdle, Carolina’s leading rusher, posted a cryptic dizzy-face emoji on X early Tuesday, one day after the Panthers’ backfield combined for just nine carries in a 20-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

It's clear Dowdle wants answers … but is the head coach interested in giving any?

Asked about Dowdle's cryptic post, which no doubt is aimed right at the Panthers' game plan versus the Niners, head coach Dave Canales was asked Tuesday whether he had spoken to Dowdle about the workload or the social media post.

"I have not," Canales said. When pressed on whether he planned to, he replied, "Not right now."

Dowdle, who entered the game fourth in the NFL with 833 rushing yards, was limited to six carries for 38 yards (6.3 average).

Though Carolina had plenty of opportunities to beat the Niners and Brock Purdy, who tossed three interceptions in the first half, the Panthers seemed dazed and confused.

After the game, Dowdle called the Panthers' offense inconsistent.

"It's just been inconsistent, which has been the case the whole year. Just gotta find a way to keep going up, not like this," he said. Dowdle also answered for the coach's game plan.

"No idea," he answered. "Yeah, coaches make their decisions and call it a game plan. We just go with it."

Dowdle has been the one consistent bright spot on the offense, alongside rookie wideout Tet McMillan, so leaning off the run game also had fans asking questions. Dowdle appeared primed to take over the backfield, so treating him like the committee guy begs plenty of questions out of Canales' strategy.

Add that Dowdle is in a contract year and the emoji holds some frustration over his low usage.

Carolina can still win the South, but leaning off Dowdle as an offensive asset doesn't sound promising. Feed the man or lose the man.

