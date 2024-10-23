Panthers Paul Maurice Has Hilarious Comment About Blowout Loss Hours After His Contract Extension

Tuesday was a big day in the NHL with all 32 teams in action, but there was also some big news with the Panthers offered their head coach Paul Maurice a contract extension.

This was a no-brainer, and the team announced the news just before puck-drop against the Minnesota Wild.

And how did the Panthers celebrate their coaches' multi-year extension?

By completely laying an egg against the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild opened the scoring with a pair of first period goals, and it was all Minnesota from start to finish as they breezed to a 5-1 win over the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Not ideal to lose a game like that ever, but it's a long 82-game season and every team is going to have at least a few nights like that.

However, it's objectively hilarious that this would happen immediately after Maurice's deal was announced and the coach himself — not to be one of the wittiest in the league; the man is a one-man quote factory — had a very funny response.

It's going to take a few more off nights than that one for the Panthers to reconsider having Maurice behind the bench because he has led the club to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, one of which they won.

Plus, I don't know that a loss to the Wild is going to be too tough to take, considering they've been one of the early surprises in the early part of this season. The Wild have yet to lose in regulation this year and are 4-0-2 through six games.

They are basically what we all thought the Predators would be in the Central Division.

Meanwhile, despite the loss, the Cats are off to a solid 4-3-1 start, which puts them at the top of the Atlantic Division.

Sure it was an ugly loss, but I promise you, the Panthers will be playing deep into the spring once again.