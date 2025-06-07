Panthers, Oilers Seem Unfazed By Marathon Games 1 And 2

I don't know what it is about the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers, but when you put the two together, magic seems to happen.

As OutKick's own Austin Perry pointed out, this series is on track to be a classic just like last year's was. However, it's unlike the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, which didn't see a single game go to overtime over the course of the seven-game series.

This year? Game 1 ended late in the first overtime period, while Game 2 ended in the second overtime period, which means that through two games of the series, both teams have essentially played an extra game thanks to the extended OT periods.

However, that extra mileage doesn't seem to be too much of a concern for those involved.

"It’s mathematically significant," Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said, per the Associated Press. "I’d like to think that we’d be dragging here today, this morning, if we had lost that game, having had the lead for so long. But I think we’re really good at cutting it off.

"It’s the same morning this morning at the meal room as it was two days ago (after the Game 1 loss). It’s just on to the next day. We understand how to leave our days — the good ones and the bad ones — in the past and handle the day we have right now."

Panthers defenseman Seth Jones didn't seem too concerned about the extra mileage either.

"We came here for a split and got it, and just going to recover now," he said.

The Oilers have the raw end of the deal in this one as they have to make the long flight down to South Florida with an "L" hanging over their head, but veteran Corey Perry — who scored to send Game 2 to overtime with just 17.8 seconds left in regulation — said that the team can't dwell on the loss.

"What’s it going to do?" he said. "It’s not going to do anything for you now. Get on the plane tomorrow and get some rest and be ready for Game 3."

Game 3 is Monday night in South Florida.