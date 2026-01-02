Panthers Nail 'Miami Vice' Winter Classic Look, Make Rangers Look Like They Barely Tried

Ahead of this year's Winter Classic, I was walking around my house, taking down Christmas lights, when I remembered I should be on the lookout for what the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers are wearing upon their arrival at loanDepot Park.

"One of them has to do a Miami Vice thing," I said in between expletives as I tried to pull down some icicle lights from the front porch.

Well, it turns out I was right… both teams went the Miami Vice route.

The visiting Rangers were the first ones to show off their all-white duds. Some guys seemed to get the assignment, while others *cough*Matt Rempe*cough* didn't.

Welp, Matt Rempe looks like he showed up wearing his best punchin' shirt for his inevitable fight in this year's Winter Classic.

I'm not going to lie, though, that wasn't the Miami Vice look I was thinking. That was more, "Bachelor Party in South Beach with One Guy Who Wore A Wife Beater and Sweatpants For Some Reason."

Fortunately, the Florida Panthers delivered something more along the lines of what I was expecting and did it in style with Ferraris, stogies, and even '80s cell phones.

This has got to be the low point of the season for the Rangers. Just a lackluster display. They picked the same idea as the Cats and did it worse.

Which, by the way, teams do not communicate this kind of stuff. I assumed one guy would reach out to the other team and say, "We're doing Miami Vice, so maybe you guys want to do Scarface or Dexter or something…"

Apparently not.

I just expect more on one of the league's biggest stages.

While there are still three periods of hockey to play (hell, they didn't even warm up yet as I'm writing this), to my eyes, the Panthers look like they want it more.

I mean, they got Ferraris and suits. I think the Rangers just had the team bus swing past Ross Dress For Less on the way to the stadium.

There's that championship mentality.

Can't teach it.