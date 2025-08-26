Florida Panthers’ Evan Rodrigues Brings Stanley Cup To Walt Disney World

The Stanley Cup should get you to the front of every line

Winning the Super Bowl and jetting off to Disney World is a time-honored tradition, but this week another championship trophy got to take a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

The Stanley Cup is making the rounds this summer as it always does, and it made a stop at Walt Disney World with Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues.

The Panthers shared some photos of Rodrigues, hitting the vacation destination near Orlando with his wife and kids.

It looks to my eye that they went to EPCOT, which is absolutely the place to go with the Stanley Cup. Anyone can drink around the world at the World Showcase, but not everyone gets to drink around the world out of the Stanley Cup.

The Rodrigues snapped a nice Christmas card photo near the France Pavilion, and the Cup-winner — who is also the first player in NHL history named Evan to get his name on the Cup — also got a photo with the iconic trophy onboard the Skyliner gondola system that connects a couple of the parks and hotels.

Man, imagine trying to get the Stanley Cup through security. I get stopped if I have an umbrella or a gum wrapper in my pocket.

Of course, I'm sure it got a bit of a free pass, seeing as it's the most famous trophy in sports.

This is the second straight summer that Rodrigues has gotten to spend a day with the Cup, and the way things played out over the summer with the team managing to hold on to its three biggest pending UFAs in Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Aaron Ekblad, I don't think there's any reason to believe that they can't threepeat.

You never want to put the cart before the horse, but maybe the Rodrigueses should plan a trip to Universal's Epic Universe.