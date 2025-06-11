Panthers Fans May Have Just Proven Themselves To Be The Loudest In Hockey

It doesn't seem all that long ago that if you turned on a Florida Panthers game, you were going to be looking at an ocean of empty seats.

My, how times have changed…

The Panthers are in the midst of their third-straight Stanley Cup Final and currently hold a 2-1 lead over the Edmonton Oilers, and that has their fans pretty fired up.

Game 3 was the first game of the series back in South Florida, and it seems like the fans beat the Guinness World Record for the loudest crowd roar.

According to Hard Rock Bet, Panthers fans erupted for Sam Bennett's goal just minutes into the second period (Hard Rock Bet said "second quarter." Oof), which gave the Cats a 4-1 lead in what went on to be a pretty smooth 6-1 win.

It seems like at that moment, the crowd hit an ear-shattering 130.9 dB.

During the game, the crowd was reportedly hovering between 105 and 111 dB, so that was a serious spike, one that is approaching jet engine levels of volume.

I hate to say it, but just weeks out from my 30th birthday, I am officially an earplugs guy. I had some ringing in my ear not too long ago, and I went to an IndyCar race a few months back, I wasn't taking chances. I've accepted the fact that from now on, when I go to concerts, I will go with a little tube of reusable earplugs clipped to my keys.

Hell, I even threw some earplugs in when I went to a WWE NXT show a couple of weeks ago. I've gotten soft.

But I'm not taking any chances, and if I venture down to South Florida for a Panthers game, I'd better make sure I don't leave the ol' ear earplugs at home.