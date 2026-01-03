Panthers Face Uncertainty Of Making The Playoffs And Huge Question About Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers go home now to hope the Atlanta Falcons can somehow beat the New Orleans Saints and save Dave Canales and his team because they couldn't save themselves and win the NFC South championship outright against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday night.

So, yes, a lot of uncertainty in Charlotte.

But whatever that Sunday game in Atlanta ultimately decides, it says here the Panthers should probably get very comfortable with uncertainty because the way quarterback Bryce Young finished the regular season suggests major guesswork ahead.

Panthers Didn't Meet Championship Moment

Young mostly struggled before finding some footing late in Saturday's loss. And that's the second consecutive week the starting quarterback had a less-than-stellar response to a championship moment – the kind of response Canales wants.

"These are the championship moments that we live for, that we prepare for, that we talk about," Canales said after the loss to Tampa Bay. "And to not be able to get that done, to not be able to play our best football in these moments, that's certainly what we're all disappointed about.

"We have to find a way to be able to play in these types of games."

Canales was addressing the situation facing his whole locker room. But the target should be on Young as much as anyone, because he didn't respond in the big moments when the Panthers needed a win to clinch the division.

And the Panthers need that in order to have clarity about Young's contract in the coming offseason.

Young, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 draft, is under contract for one more year. But because of the NFL calendar, teams typically extend their franchise quarterback's contract prior to the start of the deal's final season.

Young Unspectacular Last Couple Of Games

So before next September, the Panthers are expected to address the matter. They must decide to pay Young because they think he's their guy. Or not pay and let him play on the last year of his rookie deal before becoming a free agent.

And the only way to figure out what direction to go is to gauge what Young does in those championship moments Canales just mentioned.

So committing to Young or not came down to the last two outings – both losses – unless the Panthers somehow back into the playoffs.

Otherwise, Young's unremarkable play the last seven of the eight quarters he played this season may foretell Carolina's direction.

Last week, Young stunk against the Seattle Seahawks. His quarterback rating was a paltry 45.8, and he passed for all of 54 yards. If the Panthers had won the game, they would have made Saturday's game moot because they would have won the division title. But nope.

Late Start For Young

So, fast forward to Saturday. Young struggled in the first half. He completed 7 passes for 75 yards in that half.

And although he did throw a touchdown pass that kept his team close, he also threw an interception that led to a Tampa Bay field goal. This is where you'll recall the Panthers lost this game 16-14. So, yes, those three points mattered.

And, yes, Young played better in the fourth quarter as the Panthers tried to rally. But he understood afterward it was not good enough.

"But, you know, obviously you want to have that for all four quarters," Young said, "So I take ownership in that and being able to do a better job in facilitating and making something happen so we can be consistent. But it wasn't enough today."

I point you to Young's use of the word "facilitate."

Huge Decision For Dan Morgan

That's what the Panthers ask Young to do at this stage in his career. They don't ask him to win games for them, although he has had 12 fourth-quarter comeback wins. They ask him to keep the ball out of harm's way and mostly not lose the game while the defense and the running game do the heavy lifting.

The problem is that sometimes, such as Saturday, the running game is AWOL.

So the question is simple at this stage: Do the Panthers pay the facilitator like a franchise quarterback this offseason?

Better question: Do the Panthers extend Young at all and gamble he leaves in free agency after next season?

There will be a lot of uncertainty in whatever answer president of football operations and general manager Dan Morgan arrives at.

Add that to the uncertainty the team already authored for itself by losing on Saturday.