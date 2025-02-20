Paige Bueckers Passes Diana Taurasi On UConn's All-Time Scoring List

Paige Bueckers is climbing her way up UConn's all-time scoring list during her senior season.

On Wednesday night, the projected No. 1 WNBA draft pick passed program legend Diana Taurasi by scoring her 2,158th point in a 91-49 win over Seton Hall. She now ranks ninth all-time on the list.

And she's not done yet. The 23-year-old only needs 21 points to move past both Kerry Bascom (2,177) and Nykesha Sales and Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (2,178). And she has three more regular-season games to make it happen.

This achievement comes just one month after Bueckers became the quickest player to reach 2,000 points in UConn basketball history. It took her 102 games to reach the milestone, beating the previous record held by Huskies legend Maya Moore (108 games). Moore also has the program's all-time scoring record with a staggering 3,036 points.

As impressive as Bueckers has been, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma believes her stats could be even higher if she learned to be more aggressive.

"She could go out there and try to get 25 shots every night if she wanted it to be that way, but she doesn’t," Auriemma said after Wednesday’s win. "I just want to make sure she takes advantage all the opportunities that she has. Every time she does force the action. Every time she is coming down the floor, she’s one of the few players out there that you see her head is always up. She sees everything that’s going on. The more aggressive she is the better our team is."

Still, he gave her plenty of praise for her well-rounded game.

"I thought she played a great game over the weekend, and she played really well today," Auriemma said. "We count on her for a lot of things. I think the best thing she does is she plays defense and she rebounds. A lot of big scorers they just kind of focus on one thing."

Bueckers won the Wooden Award and AP Player of the Year in 2021, and she was also a unanimous first-team All-American and Big East Player of the Year in 2021 and 2024.

Like Caitlin Clark last year, Bueckers is a lock to go No. 1 overall in the draft. The Dallas Wings have the first pick.