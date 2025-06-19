Paige Bueckers Throws Impressively ‘Nonchalant’ First Pitch At Texas Rangers Game

Just one month into her rookie WNBA season, Paige Bueckers is already a fan-favorite in Dallas. And on Wednesday, the Wings' No. 1 overall pick was invited to throw out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers game.

Ahead of their game against the Kansas City Royals, the Rangers welcomed the Wings onto the field while Bueckers took the mound for the ceremonial first pitch.

And she actually did pretty well. Better than the Rangers, anyway, who lost the game 6-3.

I mean, it wasn't exactly a strike. But at least Paige's toss was in the general vicinity of the catcher — not something you can say about a lot of celebrity first-pitch-throwers. She seemed relaxed. Poised, even.

"I thought I did alright, didn’t put too much effort into it. I was trying to be nonchalant," Bueckers said. "I didn’t hit the dirt, so that was the goal."

The former University of Connecticut superstar said it was an honor to be asked and to have her whole team there with her.

"I used to play baseball actually when I was younger, so it’s been a sport I’ve always loved," she said.

It's been a good week for Bueckers and the Wings, who broke their seven-game losing streak Tuesday against the Golden State Valkyries.

At 2-11, the Wings are currently last in the WNBA standings. But Bueckers' performance has been a bright spot for the team. The rookie is currently averaging 17.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists on the season.

And on Tuesday, she even got her own, custom Gatorade flavor: Shirley Temple.

The Wings return to action Friday on the road against fellow basement dwellers, the 2-10 Connecticut Sun.

But the real test will come next Friday when the Wings host Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Last year's Rookie of the Year vs. (probably) this year's Rookie of the Year. Buckle up!