Paige Bueckers Drops 35 Points In First Game Back From Concussion

Her team fell to the Phoenix Mercury, but the Dallas Wings rookie had a monster night.

Paige Bueckers is back and making her presence known for the Dallas Wings.

This year's No. 1 overall pick — who returned Wednesday after missing four games due to concussion protocol and an illness — had a massive night. Bueckers dropped a career-high 35 points, shooting 68% from the field and 5-for-7 from 3-point range. She also added six rebounds and four assists.

Bueckers joins Caitlin Clark as the only WNBA rookies ever to record 35 points and five 3-pointers in a single game.

Unfortunately for the Wings, though, Bueckers' effort wasn't enough. Dallas fell to the Phoenix Mercury, 93-80, at the PHX Arena.

Despite her strong performance, Bueckers said she felt a little winded and could have been better.

"I mean I was coming back from a break and I feel like I could have used my voice more, been more disruptive, crashed the glass more," she said. "So as I get my wind under me, I'll be better in those areas. But like I said, just trying to contribute in other areas and whatever that looks like on any given night and will try to put my full effort toward that."

Still, the Mercury had nothing but high praise for their rookie opponent after the game.

"We've seen her do it at UConn for so long," Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas said. "She's been coming to Connecticut games for a minute or two. Just very calm out there, she just controls the game so well. Sky's the limit for her."

Satou Sabally added: "We should’ve done better for sure, but she’s elite."

Bueckers' return is a bright spot in an otherwise disastrous start to the season for Dallas. The Wings are 1-10 on the season, with their only win coming against the Connecticut Sun on May 27. They'll take on the Aces in Las Vegas on Friday.