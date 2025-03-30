Padres Star Manny Machado Chides Yankees' New Baseball Bats

The New York Yankees' new and very legal baseball bats (fit with a skinny handle and swollen barrel) are catching attention from around the league, especially with the Bronx Bombers starting their year with a scoring barrage.

In their first three games this season, the undefeated Yankees (3-0) have tallied 36 runs, including an impressive 15 home runs.

Acknowledging the Yankees' slugging power, San Diego Padres star Manny Machado commented during ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast that his team might consider adopting these bats.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 29: Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres looks on during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park on March 29, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Sporting the mic, Machado joined the sneaky suspicions aimed at these new bats.

"They should send a few [torpedo bats] over here if they're gonna be hitting homers like that," Machado told the ESPN crew. 

Batting wasn't an issue for the Padres on Sunday, beating the Atlanta Braves, but the pitching did most of the heavy lifting, shutting out Brian Snitker's team, 5-0.

The Yanks scored a combined 32 runs in Games 2 and 3 against the Brewers. It was nearly impossible for Milwaukee to tally an out against New York. 

The Yankees' research and development crew is praised for implementing this new, odd-looking bat. Part of the genius of this new baseball bat design is the heavy barrel, which concentrates its mass at the most commonly hit spot on the bat.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: A detailed view of Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees bat during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 29: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on March 29, 2025 in New York City. New York Yankees defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 20-9. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Surely, the baseball traditionalists will have an opinion on New York's bat.

Will more teams adopt this new bat? 

Could MLB's adoption of this new bat technology become their equivalent of the NFL's "Tush Push," drawing similar scrutiny and debate?

