Padres Star Manny Machado Chides Yankees' New Baseball Bats

The New York Yankees' new and very legal baseball bats (fit with a skinny handle and swollen barrel) are catching attention from around the league, especially with the Bronx Bombers starting their year with a scoring barrage.

In their first three games this season, the undefeated Yankees (3-0) have tallied 36 runs, including an impressive 15 home runs.

Acknowledging the Yankees' slugging power, San Diego Padres star Manny Machado commented during ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast that his team might consider adopting these bats.

Sporting the mic, Machado joined the sneaky suspicions aimed at these new bats.

"They should send a few [torpedo bats] over here if they're gonna be hitting homers like that," Machado told the ESPN crew.

Batting wasn't an issue for the Padres on Sunday, beating the Atlanta Braves, but the pitching did most of the heavy lifting, shutting out Brian Snitker's team, 5-0.

The Yanks scored a combined 32 runs in Games 2 and 3 against the Brewers. It was nearly impossible for Milwaukee to tally an out against New York.

The Yankees' research and development crew is praised for implementing this new, odd-looking bat. Part of the genius of this new baseball bat design is the heavy barrel, which concentrates its mass at the most commonly hit spot on the bat.

Surely, the baseball traditionalists will have an opinion on New York's bat.

Will more teams adopt this new bat?

Could MLB's adoption of this new bat technology become their equivalent of the NFL's "Tush Push," drawing similar scrutiny and debate?

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

