Packers RB Claims Team Desperately Needs Elite Receiver Which Sparks Reaction from Teammate

Reigning Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl player Josh Jacobs delivered some much-needed constructive criticism to his team, even if it came at the slight expense of a few teammates.

Jacobs sat down for a podcast interview this week and bluntly stated that the Packers desperately need better pass catchers, i.e., a STUD wideout to elevate their offense.

"I think we need a guy that’s proven to be a #1 WR already," Jacobs, 26, said on the No B.S. Podcast.

One guy not too happy to hear Jacobs' honest feedback was Packers teammate and receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

Wicks struggles to catch footballs on the field — recording nine drops on 78 targets — but he had no issue catching the "shade" Jacobs threw. Wicks re-posted the video of Jacobs' comments with several laughing faces and a thumbs-down emoji.

Fans in Green Bay weren't laughing with Wicks, who's built a reputation for having stone hands. He also finished fifth in receiving yards among Packers wideouts, so ‘disagreeing’ with Jacobs didn't turn out to be the best move for Wicks.

Packers faithful pounced on Wicks for his response, not taking the comment as ‘tongue in cheek’ as the player.

"Maybe learn to actually catch the ball when it’s thrown to you first," one fan responded.

More fans said, "Bro i promise you nobody has "Dontayvion Wicks" on their proven WR1s list."

Looking at their depth at wide receiver, only Jayden Reed stands out as a high-upside WR.

The other names do not inspire confidence in the Packers' passing attack moving forward.

With the need to elevate the developing Jordan Love at quarterback, it's clear that the Packers must soon gather elite-level wide receivers to overcome ‘the hump’ in the NFC.

