Packers QB Jordan Love Gets CRUSHED Online For Cheap Team Christmas Gifts

Let the man spend his money how he wants!

It's the season of giving, folks, and with that comes the added fun of seeing what some of the highest paid athletes in the world are gifting their teammates for Christmas.

It's not out of the ordinary for a quarterback to give his offensive linemen Rolexes or even new cars if he has a sponsorship with a local dealership, but Green Bay Packers signal caller Jordan Love decided to take a different approach to the holidays this year.

Last summer, Love signed a $220 million contract with more than $160 million guaranteed, so it stands to reason he could have absolutely spoiled his teammates who go to war with him on a weekly basis.

The results? Probably not what you would expect.

Damn, Jordan! Save some money for the rest of the people on your Christmas list.

Now, look, I am not one to shame people for how they choose to spend their money, let alone when they are being charitable, but there's definitely a precedent for highly paid pro athletes to splurge when it comes to Christmas gifts.

Hell, I've seen college QBs on NIL deals spend more on their teammates than Love did this year.

Again, I don't want to be the one to tell a man how to spend his hard-earned paycheck. I'm simply pointing out how bad this looks from an optics perspective.

The fine folks on X were split on this issue, with some calling Love out for his frugality, while others were quick to jump to the young quarterback's defense.

When it comes to giving gifts, especially as we get older, it all comes down to the mantra of "It's the thought that counts."

Even if that's the case, then this is still a pretty rough look for Love.

Nothing seems personalized about this gift. It just looks like he bought a bunch of shoes in different sizes and handed them out to his boys on Christmas Day.

What's even worse is that Josh Jacobs gifted his offensive line diamond chains on a contract a fifth the size of Love's.

But, at the end of the day, everyone should be allowed to celebrate Christmas how they want to.

Lord knows I'm not the world's best gift giver, so I sympathize with Jordan Love here.

Then again, I'm not worth a quarter of a billion dollars, so there are levels to this.

Maybe go with some suped-up golf carts next year, bud. The press will eat that up like Christmas ham.