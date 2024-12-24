Green Bay Packers Tank Rashan Gary Scares ESPN's Sideline Reporter

ESPN's Lisa Salters probably wasn't expecting too much excitement during her postgame interview with Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love after the Packers annihilated the New Orleans Saints 34-0 on Monday night, but unbeknownst to her, she was in store for a jump scare on national television.

Just seconds into the interview with her back turned towards a group of Green Bay players, defensive end Rashan Gary jumped into the frame and shouted "stop playing with him", causing Salters to jump backwards.

"He scared me," Salters said with a smile after Gary barked into her microphone.

That's a fair reaction when a 6-foot-5, 280-pound NFL player screams directly in your ear without warning.

Gary, who recorded two tackles in his team's win over New Orleans, had every reason to hype up his signal caller given that the victory punched the Packers' ticket into the postseason for the second straight year.

Love finished the contest with 182 passing yards and one touchdown in a game Green Bay dominated from the get-go.

The Packers outgained the Saints by more than 200 yards on Monday night while holding their running attack to just 67 yards.

Next up for the Packers is a visit to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in a huge NFC North showdown on Sunday. The extremely competitive division - minus the Chicago Bears - is still up for grabs with two weeks left in the regular season.