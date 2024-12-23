Saints Suffer First Shutout of the NFL Season

Green Bay's Monday night performance was an early Christmas gift to fans as they pummeled the New Orleans Saints on the primetime stage.

New Orleans' offense, led by Spencer Rattler, tried to confront the NFC juggernauts in Green Bay.

The result: a big goose egg.

Saints March In, Get Tossed Around on ‘MNF’

New Orleans suffered an NFL first this season, becoming the league's first team to be shut out with a 34-0 loss.

It's a defeat that'll surely haunt this organization over the holidays as the Saints (5-10) drift closer to ‘rebuilding.'

The winning Packers welcomed Rattler and the Saints, with slim to no hope for the Saints to pull off an upset.

Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs led an early Packers attack to put New Orleans up against a wall in the first half of the game.

When Malik Willis makes an appearance under center, Green Bay is either in big trouble or punishing an opponent.

The Packers did not trail for a second in this game.

Rattler, playing in place of an injured Derek Carr, completed 15 of 30 pass attempts for 156 yards and an interception. The rookie interim QB also lost a fumble in this game, tallying his fourth fumble of the season.

Without Alvin Kamara, the Saints offense was stripped down to backups, taking on a formidable Packers defense. Green Bay's defense sacked Rattler thrice.

The Pack's offense out-ran the Saints on the ground, rushing for 188 yards against 67 for New Orleans. Josh Jacobs rushed 13 times for 69 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Love completed 16-of-28 for 182 yards and a touchdown.

The 11-4 Packers secured a postseason berth with Monday night's dominant win.

Green Bay hopes to close out their December strong with a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17.

The Saints, on the other hand, are praying for a shot at a lottery QB in the draft and a long-term head coach this offseason — though it's a wishlist so long, not even Ol' Saint Nick could check it twice.

