Packers Legend Brett Favre Sounds Off On President Trump-Zelensky Meeting, Sacks Ukrainian Leader

Brett Favre approved of President Trump’s show of strength in his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

The legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback reacted strongly to the fiery scene from the Oval Office.

Favre criticized Zelensky’s lack of decorum during his exchange with the U.S. commander-in-chief.

"You're not acting at all thankful. It's not a nice thing," Trump told Zelensky. "It's going to be very hard to do business like this."

Favre expected Zelensky to treat the president with more respect, given the United States’ substantial contributions to Ukraine amid the conflicts that began in 2022.

"This was a bit unreal to watch," Favre posted on X. "A foreign leader speaking to a sitting U.S. President like this. Glad @realDonaldTrump & @JDVance are standing up for America."

Zelensky left without securing a minerals deal or any promise of peace in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia. His frustrations toward Vice President J.D. Vance also drew further criticism.

When Zelensky set ultimatums for the United States without holding any cards, Trump and Vance put Zelensky in his place.

While it was a messy scene, Favre saw American exceptionalism in Trump's hard-nosed approach against Zelensky.

Though he neglected his duties Friday, Zelensky still thanked Trump and the U.S. for financial aid, even as speculation grows that Trump may withdraw support for Ukraine following their tense encounter.

Trump and Vance pushed Zelensky to lay out his terms for a ceasefire with Russia and end the war. The Ukrainian president has been reluctant to complete a ceasefire and swore the United States would "feel the influence" of Ukraine losing the war.

More figures from the sports world reacted, including Lou Holtz and John Rocker.

Holtz tweeted, "It’s moments like these that remind us of what real leadership looks like. Proud of @realDonaldTrump & @JDVance for always putting America first."

