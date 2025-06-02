Jordan Love Makes Fair Point While Questioning Notion He Regressed With Packers Last Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is well aware of his statistics from a season ago, and he's also heard the narrative that he regressed in what was his second full season as the team's starting signal caller.

It's a narrative he doesn't agree with, and for one good reason.

The former Utah State quarterback threw for fewer yards, seven fewer touchdowns, and had a lower completion percentage, but the same number of interceptions, 11, in two fewer appearances in 2024 compared to 2023.

It's hard not to look at those facts and say ‘Jordan Love took a step backwards last season,' but he's looking at the situation, focusing on one statistic, and the only one that truly matters when it's all said and done: wins and losses.

"I mean, what is a step back is what I’d ask?" Love asked reporters last week, according to The Athletic. "You know what I mean? Everybody has different opinions, things like that. You gotta block that stuff out. It’s all about the goals of the team at the end of the day. I’d say we won more games than we did the year before. That’s why I ask people, what is a step back?"

The Packers won 11 games in 2024, compared to just nine games in 2023. The franchise winning two more games a year ago, while Love was bitten by the injury bug with groin and knee issues, is undoubtedly a step in the right direction for the franchise.

In his two years as the starting quarterback in Green Bay, Love has averaged 28.5 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. That sort of stat line may not win Love an MVP award anytime soon, but it should put the Packers in a prime spot to get into the playoffs, which is a goal they've accomplished over the last two seasons.